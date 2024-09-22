White Room Gallery marks first anniversary with art exhibit

The art space, White Room Gallery, marks its first year by holding an art exhibit, entitled “Painting through the Waves of New Media”, on Friday, 20 September, in Diliman, Quezon City, featuring artworks that serve as a breather to the overwhelming digital landscape.

The exhibit highlighted the evolving intersection of traditional art and modern technology, bringing to the fore the transformative influence of new media on artistic process and expression.

"Every piece is a great statement of the artist and if one sees what is in the work, then it can be said that you know its work is really months effort and creativity put to it," UP Professor Emeritus and visual artist Nestor Vinluan, one of the guests of honor, said.

White Room Gallery operates under SEAMEO INNOTECH, an educational center in Southeast Asia, headed by former Education secretary Leonor Briones, that provides technology-based and innovative solutions to addressing problems in education.

The event started with a ribbon cutting ceremony headed by Briones, who also gave the opening remarks. Aside from Vinluan, the other guests of honor who graced the event included SMEG Philippines President Raul Anthony A. Conception and veteran actress and visual artist Elizabeth Oropesa.

Sceneries in Europe, especially in Italy, were depicted in the paintings, such as in “Châtillon” by Hoche Briones, “Tramonto Toscano” by Joy Dasco, and “Basilica di San Pietro al Tramonto” by Ramon Acevedo, among others. The exhibit also featured several abstract paintings to the delight of art enthusiasts.

The exhibit is open for public viewing until 22 October at the International House, SEAMEO INNOTECH, Commonwealth Avenue in Diliman, Quezon City.