Where is the VP coming from?

Presidential Adviser on Poverty Alleviation Secretary Larry Gadon expressed frustration on Sunday over Vice President Sara Duterte’s conduct during the recent budget hearing for her office.

“VP Sara called for the termination of the OVP budget hearing, citing a lack of proposed legislation or substantive matter for discussion. Doesn’t she know that the budget hearing is legislation in itself? Where is she coming from?” Gadon questioned.

The Palace official, also a lawyer, explained that budget hearings are essential and obligatory for Congress to draft the National Expenditure Program (NEP), which becomes the General Appropriations Act (GAA). Once passed and approved, the GAA becomes a law.

“The GAA is the law that determines public spending, the amount of funds allocated for government expenses, including infrastructure. Without the GAA, spending would be left to abuse and misguided discretion by officials,” Gadon emphasized.

He added, “That’s why there must be a law, and to create one, budget hearings are a must. It’s Congress’s duty and obligation.”

Gadon further questioned Duterte’s understanding of the process, asking, “Where does VP Sara get her ideas? Who is her adviser? Even simple statements, she reads from her cellphone.”

He stressed that the budget submitted by each department, including the Office of the Vice President (OVP), is itself a proposal for legislation.

“Our congressmen ask questions not out of gossip or for the sake of it. It is their obligation to review budget proposals,” Gadon said.

He also took issue with Duterte’s remarks during the hearing, questioning the relevance of her statement, “never again to Marcos,” to the budget she submitted.

“The congressmen were asking questions, and she responds with ‘never again to Marcos.’ What’s the connection? It’s maddening dealing with VP Sara,” Gadon added.