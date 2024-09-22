UST, FEU arrange V-L title clash

University of Santo Tomas (UST) weathered a gritty stand from the College of Saint Benilde in the opening set before dominating the next two to clinch a 25-23, 25-15, 25-20 victory on Sunday at the Philsports Arena, sealing a finals showdown against Far Eastern University (FEU) in the 2024 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge.

Jonna Perdido delivered a clutch performance in the first set, nailing a crucial cross-court hit to break a 23-all count. A double contact violation by Saint Benilde’s Chenae Basarte allowed UST to steal the set and establish early control.

With momentum on their side, the Golden Tigresses took charge in the next two frames, sweeping their best-of-three semifinal series, following their four-set win in Game One.

The victory also extended UST’s win streak to eight games, fueling the Golden Tigresses’ confidence as they head into the best-of-three finals against the Lady Tamaraws, who also swept the UE Lady Warriors in their own semis playoff.

Game One of the Finals, also a best-of-three affair, begins on Sunday at 3 p.m.

“We just stuck to our system,” said UST head coach Kungfu Reyes.

“The team has got harmony and the players fulfill their respective tasks and that’s a good indication why we are in the finals,” he added.

Perdido, who earned Player of the Game honors, led UST with 11 points, including the decisive attack in the opening set. Angge Poyos fired 16 points, with 14 from attacks, while Regine Jurado contributed 12 points and added nine excellent digs.

Em Banagua also delivered 11 points, highlighting UST’s well-rounded offense.

The dethroned champions, the Lady Blazers, will now face the UE Lady Warriors in the bronze medal match on Sunday at noon.

Rhea Densing paced Saint Benilde with 12 points, while Wielyn Estoque added 11 points and seven excellent digs.