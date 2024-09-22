UE stuns La Salle, wins second straight

University of the East pulled off a huge shocker with a 75-71 upset of erstwhile unbeaten defending champion De La Salle University in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 87 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Firing 12-of-30 from deep, the Red Warriors created enough separation to repel the Green Archers’ last-minute fightback for their second straight win after a 0-2 start.

John Abate waxed-hot with 20 points anchored on a perfect 3-of-3 three-point shooting but his biggest contribution came from the foul line when he calmly drained two crucial free throws with 3.4 seconds remaining that sealed the win.

Wello Lingolingo nailed six three-pointers to finish with 18 points while Gjerard Wilson added 10 for UE.

“I give credit to the boys. During our practice, I saw the intensity already. I just told them we just need to have a good start and as much as possible we keep the game close. The boys responded very well,” Red Warriors head coach Jack Santiago said.

UE was able to put up a 17-point advantage, 28-11, early in the game that was enough to keep La Salle at bay.

Reigning Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao rallied the Green Archers back as they trimmed down UE’s lead to just two, 73-71, with a 12-2 run capped by his bucket with 28.4 seconds left.

Quiambao had a chance to tie after getting fouled by Ethan Galang but shockingly bricked his two foul shots with 15.8 seconds left as Abate iced the win from the line.

UE moved up to fourth spot tied with Adamson University.

La Salle slipped to 3-1 card tied with the University of Santo Tomas for second place behind unbeaten University of the Philippines.

Quiambao came off the bench to register 17 points, nine rebounds, and five assists but struggled to find his mark, going 6-of-17 from the field.

Mike Phillips contributed 16 points, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocks, while Vhoris Marasigan added 10 points.

Box scores:

UE (75) --- Abate 20, Lingolingo 18, Wilson 10, Galang 7, Maga 7, Mmomowei 5, Cruz-Dumont 5, Fikes 3, Jimenez 0, Mulingtapang 0, Malaga III 0.

La Salle (71) --- Quiambao 17, Phillips 16, Marasigan 10, Agunanne 8, Gollena 6, Macalalag 5, Gonzales 3, Davis 2, Dungo 2, Abadam 2, Ramiro 0.

Quarters: 28-11, 42-38, 56-50, 75-71.