These are what dreams are made of

Maple Leaf Dreams is slated to have its worldwide release in the Philippines beginning 25 September. By the 27th of the month, though, the film will start screening in Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary and Edmonton.

Just like the narrative of Hello, Love, Again where Bernardo and Richards portray OFWs, Balinger and Santos are migrants in the land of the Maple Leaf. A maple plant is either a tree or a shrub but the famous Maple syrup come mainly from the trees. Maple Leaf symbolizes the sweet good life Canada offers to migrant workers.

What the Maple Leaf symbolizes is discussed by the characters of Balinger and Santos towards the end of the film. We wonder if the forthcoming Bernardo and Richards will also yarn off about Maple leaf.

Balinger and Santos act incredibly well and maturely in the film. Santos has a tendency to sound childish in person when not playing a role. He is also fond of cracking self-centered jokes. The young man, 24, has admitted several times that he had ADHD in his childhood and was in the Spectrum.

In the movie, though, Santos acts absolutely mature and even self-sacrificing. It’s in this movie that both Balinger and Santos look smashing, no extra fats anywhere. We’ve seen Balinger in a recent film in which she is teamed up with another actor who also has too much self-importance. Balinger’s face and body seem bloated with her partner’s overbearing ways.

Balinger and Santos portray live-in lovers when their characters get to Canada. Did you think that would give the director the idea to have so many half-naked romps in bed?

No way! Mique makes them hug each other decently countless times. They hardly kiss each other. They share a light kiss towards the end of the film. That’s about it.

So feel safe bringing along your teens to Maple Leaf Dreams and discover that very sensible decent films are made in this country where some actors biggest dream is to cross over to movies in which they are fully clothed all the time.

Mique’s son and wife are in the film since they have been living happily there for years. Even Mique himself lived and worked there, but he seems to have no chance of becoming a full-length feature film director, so he packed his bags and came home to the Philippines. Some of his movies make it big in Netflix. He is set to direct next some horror films. We hope they are very decent and sensible, too.

Meanwhile, we don’t think Maple Leaf Dreams can supplant people’s keen interest on the forthcoming Bernardo’s and Richard’s Hello, Love, Again. They are more experienced actors than Balinger and Santos. And so is their director, Cathy Garcia-Sampana who has long been deftly wielding the skills to make movies with so much “kilig,” sense and depth.

Remember, tickets to the film are now selling online. No Pinoy film has sold tickets way ahead.