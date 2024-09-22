The Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO), the resident orchestra of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP), is now on its 40th concert season, Forte, an inspiring series of performances.

Under the baton of acclaimed music director and principal conductor, Maestro Grzegorz Nowak, the milestone season pays tribute to Filipino culture and the universal spirit of celebration, featuring a diverse repertoire that takes audiences on a profound journey through life’s emotional spectrum.

Experience the exuberance of Filipino festivities with the PPO’s season opener, Concert I: Fiesta!, slated for 27 September, 7:30 p.m. Guest violin virtuoso Shlomo Mintz joins the orchestra for a thrilling performance of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, op. 26, G minor. The Philippines’s leading orchestra will premiere the composition of its resident composer Jeffrey Ching’s “Fiesta Contrapuntistica.” They will also perform Richard Strauss’s Ein Heldenleben.