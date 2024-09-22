SUV mishap kills MMDA personnel

Authorities on Sunday disclosed that a Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) personnel was killed after being hit by an SUV in the EDSA P. Tuazon tunnel in Quezon City last Saturday.

The SUV driver was later released from police custody after an amicable settlement was reached.

Initial investigations showed that the accident occurred around 2 a.m. when two MMDA personnel were cleaning the northbound side of the tunnel.

Reports said that traffic cones and warning devices were placed to cordon off one lane, but an SUV entered the restricted area and struck one of the personnel.

The victim was brought to a hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. The SUV driver was arrested and faced charges of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

MMDA Strike Force officer-in-charge Gabriel Go stressed the agency’s commitment to the safety of its personnel and said that safety measures were in place.

“Definitely, we’ll be looking into proper action or even legal remedies as regards to what happened to our personnel... As always, the safety of our personnel is the first and foremost priority of our agency and as regards to safety measures, these were sufficient,” said Go in a statement.

On Sunday, the relatives of the victim and the SUV driver reached an amicable settlement. The driver admitted falling asleep at the wheel and not noticing the MMDA personnel, expressing regret for the incident.

The driver agreed to cover the costs of the victim’s wake and burial and provide financial assistance to the family according to his legal counsel.