Soon, battery with 20-year lifespan

A groundbreaking new battery for electric vehicles (EVs) is on the horizon, boasting an astonishing charging time of just three minutes and an impressive lifespan of up to 20 years.

This innovative technology, developed by a team of scientists from Harvard University, could revolutionize the EV market.

Adden Energy, a startup based in Waltham, Massachusetts, has recently secured a license along with $5.15 million in funding to scale up the production of this advanced battery design specifically for use in electric vehicles.

Unlike the conventional lithium-ion batteries commonly found in today’s EVs, this new battery utilizes lithium metal.

Its unique design draws inspiration from a BLT sandwich, incorporating layers that effectively mitigate the growth of “dendrites.” These dendrites are a significant issue in traditional lithium-metal batteries, as they can develop and lead to short circuits, ultimately diminishing the battery’s lifespan.

Currently, lithium-ion batteries, which are the standard in electric vehicles, tend to degrade over time, typically lasting around seven years depending on usage — much like the batteries in smartphones.

While these lithium-ion batteries can be replaced, doing so often comes with a hefty price tag, potentially costing thousands of dollars. As a result, many drivers find themselves opting for a new EV rather than replacing the battery.

In contrast, this new solid-state lithium-metal battery promises to extend the lifespan of electric vehicles to match that of traditional petrol and diesel cars — up to 20 years — without the need for battery replacement during that entire period.

This could significantly enhance the overall value and sustainability of electric vehicles.

In laboratory tests, the prototype developed by Xin Li and his team at the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences has demonstrated remarkable performance, achieving charging rates as rapid as three minutes and enduring over 10,000 cycles throughout its lifetime.

Adden Energy was co-founded in 2021 by Xin Li, along with William Fitzhugh and Luhan Ye, both of whom were instrumental in the technology’s development as graduate students in Li’s lab at Harvard.

As they move forward, the potential of this new battery technology could transform the landscape of electric mobility, making EVs more accessible and efficient for consumers worldwide.