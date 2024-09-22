PARTNERSHIP

SM Supermalls’ vision: Greener spaces for the community

SM Mall of Asia’s newest rooftop destination, the MOA Sky, integrates more outdoor greeneries, offering a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle and bustle.
Led by its President Steven Tan, SM Supermalls is in an era of reinvention, transforming its malls into sustainable, innovative, community-centric spaces. “The history of SM Supermalls is one that has been built on innovation and change to serve the needs of millions of Filipinos,” says Mr. Tan.

In this new era, SM Supermalls is reimagining customer experience by creating more spaces for leisure and interaction, and celebrating local communities. “Our goal is to create spaces that not only meet the needs of our customers but also anticipate and evolve with them. This new era is about forging deeper connections with our community and ensuring that every visit to our malls is meaningful and enriching,” adds Mr. Tan.

SM Megamall’s renovated 5th floor will feature an indoor garden.
3 ways SM Supermalls is transforming its malls for the Filipino community Greener spaces

A key feature of the bold redevelopments of SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu, and SM City Iloilo is the integration of lush indoor gardens and the development of more outdoor greeneries.

Solar panels are installed across many SM Malls.
Optimized sustainability features

SM’s proven sustainable solutions, such as water recycling and treatment, solar energy, natural lighting, and deck landscaping – which are already present in almost all SM malls – are continually improved.

Soon-to-open SM City La Union brings the city’s beach vibe indoors.
Community-centric designs

In its new generation of malls, designs are influenced by the communities they serve. In the soon-to-open SM City Laoag, the inabel weave, a traditional Ilocano handwoven fabric, is reflected in its sky roof. The upcoming SM City La Union embodies the province’s youthful beach vibe. Additionally, spaces are created exclusively for local brands, celebrating and supporting the communities’ entrepreneurs.

Stay tuned: Be the first to know about our grand openings and exclusive previews. Visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media to get the latest news and exclusive sneak peeks.

There’s #MoreForYouAtSM SM is continually pushing the boundaries of retail, redefining and reimagining the mall experience for Filipinos. More than just shopping spaces, SM is evolving to build and nurture communities where both Filipinos and businesses thrive.

