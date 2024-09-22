SM Supermalls’ vision: Greener spaces for the community

Led by its President Steven Tan, SM Supermalls is in an era of reinvention, transforming its malls into sustainable, innovative, community-centric spaces. “The history of SM Supermalls is one that has been built on innovation and change to serve the needs of millions of Filipinos,” says Mr. Tan.

In this new era, SM Supermalls is reimagining customer experience by creating more spaces for leisure and interaction, and celebrating local communities. “Our goal is to create spaces that not only meet the needs of our customers but also anticipate and evolve with them. This new era is about forging deeper connections with our community and ensuring that every visit to our malls is meaningful and enriching,” adds Mr. Tan.