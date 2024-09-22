SM Supermalls’ vision: Greener spaces for the community

Led by its President Steven Tan, SM Supermalls is in an era of reinvention, transforming its malls into sustainable, innovative, community-centric spaces. “The history of SM Supermalls is one that has been built on innovation and change to serve the needs of millions of Filipinos,” says Mr. Tan.
In this new era, SM Supermalls is reimagining customer experience by creating more spaces for leisure and interaction, and celebrating local communities. “Our goal is to create spaces that not only meet the needs of our customers but also anticipate and evolve with them. This new era is about forging deeper connections with our community and ensuring that every visit to our malls is meaningful and enriching,” adds Mr. Tan.
3 ways SM Supermalls is transforming its malls for the Filipino community Greener spaces
A key feature of the bold redevelopments of SM Megamall, SM Mall of Asia, SM City Bacolod, SM City Cebu, and SM City Iloilo is the integration of lush indoor gardens and the development of more outdoor greeneries.
Optimized sustainability features
SM’s proven sustainable solutions, such as water recycling and treatment, solar energy, natural lighting, and deck landscaping – which are already present in almost all SM malls – are continually improved.
Community-centric designs
In its new generation of malls, designs are influenced by the communities they serve. In the soon-to-open SM City Laoag, the inabel weave, a traditional Ilocano handwoven fabric, is reflected in its sky roof. The upcoming SM City La Union embodies the province’s youthful beach vibe. Additionally, spaces are created exclusively for local brands, celebrating and supporting the communities’ entrepreneurs.
There’s #MoreForYouAtSM SM is continually pushing the boundaries of retail, redefining and reimagining the mall experience for Filipinos. More than just shopping spaces, SM is evolving to build and nurture communities where both Filipinos and businesses thrive.
