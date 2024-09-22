SM Supermalls powers up sustainability with expanded electric vehicle charging network

SM Supermalls, a leading Philippine mall operator, reinforces its commitment to sustainability by significantly expanding its Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) network. With the completion of stations at SM City Lucena, SM City Rosales, and SM City Sucat, the mall giant now operates a total of 111 EVCS across 62 malls nationwide. Stay tuned for the upcoming EVCS at SM City Novaliches, SM City Batangas, and SM Center Las Piñas towards the end of September.
This expansion underscores SM Supermalls' strategic focus on supporting the growing EV market in the Philippines. By providing convenient and accessible charging infrastructure, the company aims to encourage more Filipinos to adopt EVs as a sustainable transportation option.
SM Supermalls is making EV ownership more attractive by offering complimentary charging services at all EVCS locations, significantly reducing operating costs for EV owners. This cost-effective approach is expected to drive increased adoption of EVs, which in turn contributes to the national government’s Republic Act 11697 (Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act or EVIDA) for EV industry development.
With a target of 75 malls with EVCS by the end of the year, SM Supermalls has the largest rollout of EVCS, demonstrating an active contribution to a cleaner and healthier environment by reducing the country's carbon emissions. EVs utilize lithium-ion batteries with a capacity of at least 100 kilowatt-hours of electricity, proving to be cost-effective in the long term and eco-friendly as they emit no carbon dioxide. Since the project began in 2022, more than 10,123 unique users have visited across 62 malls, and a total of 357,874kWh of electricity has been provided for free.
The company's investment in EVCS infrastructure demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and its role in promoting a greener future for the Philippines. This aligns with the SM group’s goal of achieving lower carbon emissions through the transition to environmentally friendly transport alternatives.
SM Supermalls' dedication to sustainability extends beyond EV charging. The company is actively exploring and implementing various eco-friendly initiatives across its malls to create a more sustainable future for all.
By providing a robust EVCS network and embracing sustainable practices, SM Supermalls is positioning itself as a leader in corporate social responsibility and a catalyst for positive change in the Philippines.
About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is the largest mall operator in the Philippines, with a nationwide network of 86 malls in the Philippines and 8 in China. The company is committed to providing exceptional shopping experiences while upholding its responsibility to the environment and the community.