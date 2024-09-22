SM Supermalls powers up sustainability with expanded electric vehicle charging network

SM Supermalls, a leading Philippine mall operator, reinforces its commitment to sustainability by significantly expanding its Electric Vehicle Charging Station (EVCS) network. With the completion of stations at SM City Lucena, SM City Rosales, and SM City Sucat, the mall giant now operates a total of 111 EVCS across 62 malls nationwide. Stay tuned for the upcoming EVCS at SM City Novaliches, SM City Batangas, and SM Center Las Piñas towards the end of September.

This expansion underscores SM Supermalls' strategic focus on supporting the growing EV market in the Philippines. By providing convenient and accessible charging infrastructure, the company aims to encourage more Filipinos to adopt EVs as a sustainable transportation option.