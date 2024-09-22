SM Supermalls hit new ICC milestone with record number of volunteers

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, mustered up the biggest number of volunteers for the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day since joining the global movement in 2015.

A total 23,320 people from various organizations and communities across the country joined beach cleanups simultaneously organized on 21 September by 15 different SM supermalls nationwide in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), local government units, and the International Coastal Clean-up Organization as part of their commitment to promoting cleaner seas and oceans.

A total of 135,000 kilograms of waste were collected by all the volunteers for disposal in proper facilities and channels.