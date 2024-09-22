SM Supermalls hit new ICC milestone with record number of volunteers

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, mustered up the biggest number of volunteers for the 2024 International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) Day since joining the global movement in 2015.
A total 23,320 people from various organizations and communities across the country joined beach cleanups simultaneously organized on 21 September by 15 different SM supermalls nationwide in collaboration with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), local government units, and the International Coastal Clean-up Organization as part of their commitment to promoting cleaner seas and oceans.
A total of 135,000 kilograms of waste were collected by all the volunteers for disposal in proper facilities and channels.
SM Supermalls showcased the power of working together in leaving a positive impact on the environment. The company also showed that it continues to raise awareness about the impact of plastic pollution on marine life and ecosystems as well as inspire more people to help in the yearly cause.
The effort also boosted the DENR’s participation in the ICC. From 35,000 volunteers last year, the Department recorded 74,075 volunteers from 1,913 government, academe and private sector organizations for the 2024 coastal cleanup in the country. Volunteers of all ages gathered at beaches, riverbanks and coastlines and meticulously collected a total of 352,479 kilograms of trash and debris, including discarded plastics.
DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga described an “incredible outpouring of support and dedication from Filipinos” that affirms the Philippines’ commitment to coastal cleanliness and environmental conservation.
“With the ICC 2024 theme, ‘Clean Seas for Blue Economy,’ this year’s cleanup not only aimed to address immediate pollution but also sought to inspire long-term behavioral changes among communities, encouraging everyone to reduce waste and participate in ongoing clean-up initiatives,” Loyzaga said.
“As we celebrate the 30th year of the International Coastal Cleanup in the Philippines, we reaffirm our commitment to safeguarding our coastal resources and promoting sustainable practices that protect our marine ecosystems,” she added.
Loyzaga thanked all the organizations and volunteers who made the event a resounding success, and called on the public to continue keeping the country clean and green even beyond the cleanup day.
The ICC is one of the largest volunteer efforts in the world, with over 150 participating countries and millions of volunteers each year. The Philippines started participating in the ICC in 1994 and in 2003, the government institutionalized the event by issuing Presidential Proclamation 470 setting ICC in the Philippines every 3rd Saturday of September.