Sierra Madre: Mountain range for resilience

Rising to 6,283 feet and stretching over 540 kilometers, the Sierra Madre mountain range serves as Luzon’s natural fortress. It is the Philippines’ first line of defense against climate-induced disasters, particularly powerful tropical cyclones. However, this critical role is being compromised by deforestation and illegal logging.

The name Sierra Madre, meaning “mother of mountains” in Spanish, is often referred to as the backbone of Luzon due to its prominent geographical presence.

The range spans across 10 provinces, from Cagayan in the north to Quezon in the south, covering areas such as Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Bulacan, Rizal and Laguna.

Sierra Madre is home to around 40 percent of the Philippines’ forest cover and supports a rich biodiversity, with 3,500 plant species — 58 percent of which are endemic. It also acts as a crucial carbon sink, covering 1.4 million hectares.

Through carbon sequestration, the forests absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, helping to regulate temperature and stabilize weather patterns. This process reduces extreme weather events and maintains ecological balance, while providing healthy habitats for various wildlife species.

Perhaps Sierra Madre’s most renowned role is its function as a natural barrier against tropical cyclones. When storms approach from the Pacific, the mountain range slows down and deflects strong winds, significantly reducing their intensity before they reach inland areas. This natural shield helps minimize the destructive force of typhoons, saving lives, protecting infrastructure and reducing damage to ecosystems and livelihoods.

This underscores the urgent need to preserve the Sierra Madre, as protecting this mountain range is vital for both ecological conservation and the survival of the communities. Preserving the mountain range is a crucial step to enhance our climate resilience, as it acts as a natural defense against typhoons, floods and landslides.

By maintaining its forests and ecosystems, we not only protect biodiversity but also secure the livelihood of millions of people who rely on the Sierra Madre for protection from climate-induced disasters.

As we commemorate Save Sierra Madre Day, let us reflect on the importance of protecting this mountain range that shields us from the impact of strong typhoons. Let us commit to end deforestation and illegal logging not only in Sierra Madre but in all forests to ensure their continued ability to safeguard our ecosystems and communities.

Presidential Proclamation 413 designates 26 September as Save Sierra Madre Day. This observance was headed by the Save Sierra Madre Network Alliance Inc., a group of indigenous peoples (IP) and non-IP organizations, government organizations, civil society schools, churches and individuals dedicated to protect and preserve the Sierra Madre.