Seniors, PWDs may soon get free eyeglasses, wheelchairs

Senior citizens and persons with disability (PWDs) have reason to rejoice after PhilHealth disclosed that it will also cover the prescription glasses, crutches, walkers and wheelchairs of its members starting in.

PhilHealth disclosed the coverage following discussions initiated by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, who made the request.

House Deputy Majority Leader Erwin Tulfo said it's a problem for the PWDs and seniors, prompting Romualdez to talk to Philhealth officials.

Tulfo and the Office of the Speaker met with PhilHealth officials, led by President Mandy Ledesma, in Congress last Thursday. Tulfo explained that while wheelchairs were the most requested item, it was agreed to also include eyeglasses, which would help reduce overall expenses.

Ledesma asked to give them until January next year for them to be able to implement the program so they can have more time to develop the mechanics of the program.

Ledesma stated that they agreed to this decision because it would significantly benefit the sector. According to the PhilHealth chief, "We will craft a mechanic how they can avail the wheelchair and eyeglasses, and optical center and store they can get it."

Speaker Romualdez said it is part of the Marcos administration program to help the poor, seniors PWDs and sick Filipinos.