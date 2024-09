LOOK: Senior citizens from Barangay 883 in Manila received their P2,000 financial aid directly from their barangay leaders as part of the Manila local government’s social amelioration program on Sunday, 22 September 2024. According to a memorandum distributed to all of Manila's 896 barangays for the guidance of the barangay chairs and treasurers, senior citizens are entitled to monthly cash aid. As of 31 August 2024, the city had 203,000 senior citizens. KING RODRIGUEZ











