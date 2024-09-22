Self-driving buses now ply in Clark

The Philippines has launched its very first autonomous bus, utilizing cutting-edge Japanese technology, which is now operating around New Clark City, the Clark Freeport Zone and Clark International Airport.

For the time being, commuters can enjoy rides on this self-driving vehicle at no cost, according to a report by Philippine News Agency.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) announced that the smart autonomous bus service, developed by Zenmov Inc. and MC Metro Transport Operation Inc., officially commenced operations in New Clark City on 10 September.

Passengers can take advantage of the free rides until the Land Transportation Office and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board provide guidance on fare collection, as noted by the BCDA.

This initiative is the result of a memorandum of agreement signed by the BCDA, Zenmov and MC Metro in October 2023.

That came with a memorandum of understanding with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to finance a mobility demonstration program for the self-driving public transport until June of next year.

BCDA executive vice president and chief operating officer Gisela Kalalo emphasized the benefits of this innovative technology.

He said: “We can definitely learn a lot from Japan’s advanced and innovative transport system. By integrating their smart autonomous vehicle technology, we ensure a more sustainable and scalable transport solution here in Clark.”

She added that this development is poised to significantly improve the daily lives of residents and workers in Clark by making transportation more accessible, alleviating traffic congestion and promoting an environmentally friendly, low-carbon atmosphere.

The BCDA explained that the Primary Rapid Transit system will function as a “last mile” service, operating along select routes in New Clark City, the Clark Freeport Zone and Clark International Airport. This service will utilize a sophisticated transportation cloud system known as the Smart Mobility Operation Cloud.

Furthermore, the BCDA stated that this project is in alignment with its vision to establish New Clark City as the first sustainable, smart and green city in the Philippines, reinforcing the country’s commitment to innovative and environmentally conscious urban development.