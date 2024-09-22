SCUTTLEBUTT

Divine congregation

A veritable assembly of industry captains attended the conferment of the highest honor given to a layperson by the Pope, awarded to retired Chief Justice Artemio Panganiban.

Among those present at the ceremony held at the Manila Cathedral on 16 September were industrialists Fernando Zobel de Ayala, Ramon Ang, sugar baron Jose Mari Chan, former Senate President Franklin Drilon, Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, and members of prominent families.

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula, who conferred the papal award, lauded Panganiban for being an “exemplary layperson.” Many were left wondering why such a powerful group gathered for Panganiban’s Vatican recognition.

The retired chief justice explained that it was due to the pivotal role of the magnates in the retrofitting, restrengthening, restoration, and renovation (the “four Rs”) of the Manila Cathedral.

“One of our major problems in pursuing the four Rs was the total absence of an ‘as-built’ plan of the cathedral. We could not find it in the archives of the church or of the City of Manila. Thus, we did not know exactly why the marble floors, columns, and walls shook even without an earthquake,” Panganiban revealed.

“We did not know how to begin the four Rs and how to raise the necessary funds. Nonetheless, without much ado, without any written plans, and sometimes without any written requests, our donors gladly took our verbal assurances and gave generously. They were led by five families and companies: Ramon Ang and his low-profile daughter Cecil, the late Dr. George S. K. Ty, the brothers Jaime Augusto and Fernando Zobel de Ayala, the spouses Alberto and Sylvia Lina, and a very generous donor who prefers to remain anonymous to this day.

“Our general contractor was DM Consunji Inc., led by the genteel Sid Consunji and his sisters, Mrs. Josefa C. Reyes, Mrs. Edwina C. Laperal, and Ms. Luz Consuelo Consunji, who gladly donated their markups and margins,” he added.

Panganiban said the bayanihan spirit among business leaders hastened the rebuilding of the icon of Filipino Catholicism.