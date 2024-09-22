Rooted in purpose: Planting the trees of tomorrow

“Transforming land, transforming lives.”
With 107 hectares of land in San Miguel, Bulacan, in the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountain range, kindly donated, Dr. Mylene V. Matti, rooted in purpose and committed to planting the future, established the Green Earth Heritage Foundation in 2009.
It was a gift of land with a dream behind it — a dream not only her own, but one passed down from the original landowner, who, in his later years, wanted to create a lasting impact on the community. The challenge of transforming this denuded land into a thriving, sustainable ecosystem became Dr. Matti’s lifelong mission.
As a medical doctor with deep roots in environmental advocacy, Dr. Matti was driven by more than just the dream of one person.
She saw an opportunity to make a profound difference in the lives of the Filipino people, particularly farmers and fisherfolk — the very people who feed the country but remain among the poorest of the poor.
Having spent years in the US honing her medical expertise, she became immersed in the organic movement in California, which fueled her passion for addressing global food security and climate change.
“We were initially supporting children’s causes,” she explained to Pairfect, DAILY TRIBUNE’s Digital Show, “but my husband and I wanted to make a more profound and lasting impact on Philippine society. We realized that the people who are feeding us — the farmers and fishermen — are the poorest. That’s where we needed to focus our philanthropy.”
From an Idea to Reality
There were difficulties in getting the foundation off the ground.
Dr. Matti quickly learned that establishing a foundation in the Philippines required a heavy load of administrative work.
In addition, the area they were working on lacked basic infrastructure — no running water, power or even a bridge to cross a river.
“It took over a decade, across three presidential administrations, for our prayers to be answered with a bridge,” she recalled. This bridge, which was inaugurated just before the pandemic, cost around ₱50-60 million and marked a major milestone for the community.
Despite these obstacles, Dr. Matti’s vision remained clear. For her, the work at Green Earth Heritage Foundation was not just about tree planting or reforestation — it was about ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.
“Heritage land is something to be used wisely and passed on in a good way to the future generation,” she emphasized. “As a physician, I’m trained to be resilient, to not quit and to focus on results.”
Reforestation and Sustainable Livelihoods
At the heart of Green Earth’s mission is reforestation. The foundation has spent years restoring the once-ravaged land, which had been heavily affected by illegal logging and charcoal making. Reforestation, however, is a continuous process, as Dr. Matti swiftly notes. In order to ensure that the recently planted trees get the resources they require to flourish, it calls for active forest management, which includes removing wild grasses and keeping the forest clean.
“It’s not just about planting trees,” she said. “People think it’s a fun one-day event, but in reality, it’s much more. You need manpower, resources and continuous care to see these trees grow into a forest canopy. And once you have that canopy, the real work begins.”
The foundation’s work extends beyond tree planting. They’ve embraced organic farming, with a focus on moringa (malunggay) — a highly-nutritious plant that not only addresses global food security but also provides a sustainable livelihood for their farmers. The moringa tea produced at Green Earth is certified organic by Ecocert France, one of the world’s most respected organic certifiers.
Buying moringa from GreenEarth contributes to the transformation of lives rather than just selling a product. Every dollar helps sustain the livelihoods of farming families in San Miguel, Bulacan, by providing housing, computer literacy and English education programs, feeding programs, scholarship support and continuous reforestation and environmental restoration efforts at the foothills of the Sierra Madre.
GreenEarth, as a proud member of the Organic Farmers and Processors Association of the Philippines (OFPAP), is dedicated to community development and sustainability.
“We are providing livelihood to the farmers who are growing the moringa,” Dr. Matti explained. “But it’s not as simple as just planting trees. If you want thousands of trees that are productive, you really have to care for them.”
They offer Organic Moringa Tea, which makes 50 to 60 cups per box, costing just 20 cents per cup for high-quality, certified organic tea. Their Raw Organic Moringa Powder is a plant-based protein powder designed to boost the immune system, increase energy, and reduce fatigue. Add a teaspoon to rice, soup, smoothies or drinks for a natural health boost.
The Future of Green Earth
As the 16th year of the Green Earth Heritage Foundation approaches, Dr. Matti is unwavering in her commitment of building a sustainable community.
They have included cutting-edge techniques like biochar, a high-temperature form of charcoal that enhances the soil’s ability to absorb nutrients and water. The foundation has furthered its goal of sustainability by implementing solar-powered water and electricity solutions.
To guarantee that farmers and community people have the information and abilities necessary for success, Green Earth also collaborates closely with experts and consultants.
Looking back, Dr. Matti acknowledged that it was a challenging feat. Nevertheless, her journey — characterized by fortitude, tenacity and an unrelenting dedication to the land and the people — has demonstrated that, with enough time and effort, even the most ambitious plans come to pass.
“The work we do at Green Earth is for a lifetime and beyond,” she said. “Only God knows,” regarding where this journey will take them.
But one thing is certain — the foundation is here to stay. “When you start something, you better finish it well.”
As Green Earth continues its work in reforestation, organic farming and community development, the legacy of the landowner’s dream lives on, nurtured by the hands of those who believe in a greener, more sustainable future for the Philippines.