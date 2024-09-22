Rooted in purpose: Planting the trees of tomorrow

“Transforming land, transforming lives.”

With 107 hectares of land in San Miguel, Bulacan, in the foothills of the Sierra Madre Mountain range, kindly donated, Dr. Mylene V. Matti, rooted in purpose and committed to planting the future, established the Green Earth Heritage Foundation in 2009.

It was a gift of land with a dream behind it — a dream not only her own, but one passed down from the original landowner, who, in his later years, wanted to create a lasting impact on the community. The challenge of transforming this denuded land into a thriving, sustainable ecosystem became Dr. Matti’s lifelong mission.

As a medical doctor with deep roots in environmental advocacy, Dr. Matti was driven by more than just the dream of one person.

She saw an opportunity to make a profound difference in the lives of the Filipino people, particularly farmers and fisherfolk — the very people who feed the country but remain among the poorest of the poor.

Having spent years in the US honing her medical expertise, she became immersed in the organic movement in California, which fueled her passion for addressing global food security and climate change.

“We were initially supporting children’s causes,” she explained to Pairfect, DAILY TRIBUNE’s Digital Show, “but my husband and I wanted to make a more profound and lasting impact on Philippine society. We realized that the people who are feeding us — the farmers and fishermen — are the poorest. That’s where we needed to focus our philanthropy.”

From an Idea to Reality

There were difficulties in getting the foundation off the ground.

Dr. Matti quickly learned that establishing a foundation in the Philippines required a heavy load of administrative work.

In addition, the area they were working on lacked basic infrastructure — no running water, power or even a bridge to cross a river.

“It took over a decade, across three presidential administrations, for our prayers to be answered with a bridge,” she recalled. This bridge, which was inaugurated just before the pandemic, cost around ₱50-60 million and marked a major milestone for the community.

Despite these obstacles, Dr. Matti’s vision remained clear. For her, the work at Green Earth Heritage Foundation was not just about tree planting or reforestation — it was about ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.

“Heritage land is something to be used wisely and passed on in a good way to the future generation,” she emphasized. “As a physician, I’m trained to be resilient, to not quit and to focus on results.”