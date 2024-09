(September 22 2024)…………On Sunday, September 22, 2024, couples queue to register for the second of four batches of Renewal of Vows ceremonies at the Amoranto Sports Complex in Quezon City. A total of 1,737 couples from the city's fourth district will take part in the event, which coincides with National Family Week tomorrow, September 23.……..Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR