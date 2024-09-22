Red Velvet’s Joy leaves SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Joy is reportedly set to part ways with SM Entertainment after her contract expires, according to reports on Saturday.

An article from Star News reveals that Joy is preparing to leave the agency and is currently exploring new opportunities. It’s said that she has recently been in talks with agencies that focus on managing actors.

“Joy is currently meeting with an actor management company and preparing to build a new nest ahead of the time of contract renewal with SM,” the report stated.

However, SM Entertainment mentioned they’re still negotiating with the K-pop star. “We’re currently in discussions with Joy about contract renewals,” the label said in a statement.

SM Entertainment previously confirmed the re-signing of Red Velvet last year. As of now, the agency has renewed contracts with Seulgi (August 2023) and Irene (February 2024), but has yet to make announcements regarding Joy, Yeri, or Wendy.

Since the members signed with SM at different times — Yeri, joining later during their promotions — their contract expiration dates differ. However, with Red Velvet debuting in August 2014, it’s believed they unofficially renewed their contracts after the maximum seven-year exclusive contract period, set by the Fair Trade Commission, expired in 2021.

Joy made her acting debut in 2017 as the female lead in The Liar and His Lover. She also starred in the K-dramas Tempted, Once Upon a Small Town and The One and Only. She is currently filming The Year We Turned 29 with the Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye-yoon.

Meanwhile, the popular K-pop girl group Red Velvet brought their new fan-concert tour HAPPINESS: My Dear, ReVe1uv to Manila last 14 September.