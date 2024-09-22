Quezon secures top slot in South

Quezon Province dumped Marikina, 78-66, on Saturday to secure the top seed in the South Division of the MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) Sixth Season at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Ahead, 68-64, the Quezon Huskers clustered eight points, four by Ximone Sandagon, and proceeded to tally their 21st victory against six losses in the round-robin elimination phase of the two-division, 29-team tournament.

Even if Quezon loses its last game against South Cotabato and Zamboanga Master Sardines (20-7), the Huskers would still emerge as the No. 1 playoffs qualifier in their division as they beat the Zamboangueños, 82-77, in overtime in their elimination round encounter.

LJ Gonzales posted 19 points and five rebounds, Sandagon notched 14 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, and Gab Banal chalked 10 points, 11 rebounds and five assists for Quezon, which will enjoy the homecourt edge in its best-of-three playoff tussle with No. 8 and last qualifier Negros.

Robin Rono, however, was given the Daily Fantasy best player honors after pumping all of his 11 points in the third quarter, where the Huskers barely led, 53-52.

Also-ran Marikina, which got 15 points each from Eric Joseph Pili and Gamaliel Evangelista, tumbled to 7-19.

Other games saw playoffs-bound Caloocan topple Muntinlupa, 93-78, and Abra slam Bataan, 83-74, to likewise advance in the North Division.

Powered by Joco Tayongtong, Paul Sanga, Gabby Espinas and Jeramer Cabanag, Caloocan climbed to 17-9 and fifth place in the division being dominated by overall top qualifier San Juan (26-1), No. 2 Pampanga (26-2) and No. 3 Nueva Ecija (24-3).

Tayongtong finished with 18 points, Sanga 15, Espinas 12 and Cabanag 11 for the Batang Kankaloo, who ended the Muntinlupa Cagers’ campaign this year at 7-21.

Showing their depth, the Abra Weavers led by as far as 93-70 en route to a 16-9 slate and the seventh playoff seat.