Quad leaders condemn SCS militarization

The powerful Quad group, composed of the United States, India, Japan, and Australia, collectively expressed “serious concern” about the situation in the Indo-Pacific region, particularly in the East and South China Seas.

Without directly mentioning China, outgoing US President Joe Biden, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned what they described as “coercive and intimidating maneuvers” in the East and South China Seas.

“We are seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas. We continue to express our serious concern about the militarization of disputed features, and coercive and intimidating maneuvers in the South China Sea,” the Quad leaders said in their joint statement after the fourth in-person Quad Leaders Summit, hosted by Biden in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware.

China has been at odds with the Philippines and other nations over its maritime claims in the South China Sea.

“We condemn the dangerous use of coast guard and maritime militia vessels, including increasing use of dangerous maneuvers. We also oppose efforts to disrupt other countries’ offshore resource exploitation activities,” the Quad stressed.

China’s expansive claims, which cover almost the entire South China Sea, are anchored on their so-called nine-dash line theory (expanded to 10-dash line), overlapping with the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Recently, confrontations between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and China Coast Guard (CCG) and militia vessels have significantly increased.

China’s actions against Philippine vessels and crew members have included the use of water cannons, laser pointing, dangerous maneuvers and ramming of boats, among other hostile tactics.

Rammed, blocked

This month alone, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG’s largest and most modern ship, endured CCG’s hostilities which included boat ramming and blocking of humanitarian assistance while on a mission in Escoda Shoal.

Escoda Shoal, also known as Sabina Shoal, is about 75 nautical miles away from Palawan and is well within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

The PCG’s flagship was deployed in Escoda Shoal for five months before returning to its homeport in Palawan earlier this month. The ship was deployed in the area following reports of China’s reclamation activities in the Philippine waters.

China, likewise, has overlapping territorial claims with Japan, particularly in the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea, which have long been a source of tensions between the two countries.

The Quad also reaffirmed that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in accordance with international law, as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS.

“We re-emphasize the importance of maintaining and upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, other lawful uses of the sea, and unimpeded commerce consistent with international law,” the Quad statement read.

“We re-emphasize the universal and unified character of UNCLOS and reaffirm that UNCLOS sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and the seas must be carried out,” it added.

The Quad leaders also underscored that the 2016 Arbitral Award on the South China Sea is a “significant milestone and the basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties.”

The 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, Netherlands cemented Manila’s claims in the West Philippine Sea, while rejecting China’s nine-dash line claim.

China by using its militaristic approach, has continued to reject the arbitral ruling and stood by its historic rights over the South China Sea.