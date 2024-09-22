QC Green Awards 2024 entries deadline extended

The Quezon City government is extending the submission deadline for entries to this year’s QC Green Awards to 30 September 2024.

The QC Green Awards recognizes and incentivizes barangays, sangguniang kabataan, youth-based organizations and businesses that implement outstanding programs and initiatives on disaster risk reduction and climate action.

Now on its second year, the city expanded the awards to include hospitals and public and private schools.

“The climate crisis has given rise to many outstanding initiatives in the areas of adaptation and mitigation, showcasing the amazing resiliency of QCitizens representing various sectors of the community. The QC Green Awards aims to recognize these efforts and to share them with others so they may inspire similar endeavors and unite us towards responsible environmental action and disaster preparedness and response,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said.

The QC Green Awards has two main categories: the Green category and the Resilient category.

The Green category recognizes institutions that have significantly contributed to addressing the climate crisis and advancing sustainable practices. The Resilient category, on the other hand, honors initiatives that demonstrate resilience, preparedness, and response in the face of natural or human-induced disasters.