Progetto Puccini honors legendary composer and Filipino potential

Progetto Puccini 2024 takes place from 1 to 4 October at the Manila Metropolitan Theater, featuring a series of opera master classes and culminating in a concert celebrating the beloved Italian composer Giacomo Puccini.

This four-day opera master class series will bring together internationally acclaimed maestros and promising Filipino talents, offering young Filipino opera singers a unique opportunity to refine their craft, focusing on vocal technique, Italian diction, interpretation and stagecraft. The series will culminate in a recital on 5 October at 5 p.m. which will put the participants’ new learning into performance practice.

The master class will be headed by the revered Maestro Fabio Armiliato, a master teacher and distinguished operatic tenor, known for his vocal range and magnetic stage presence. His performances in the world’s most prestigious opera houses like Teatro alla Scala and the Metropolitan Opera have gained him worldwide acclaim, making him a sought-after teacher of vocal technique with a high specialization in lyrical repertoire.

Joining Maestro Arillato is Marlano Panico, a musical director and vocal teacher. He is an accomplished conductor and composer known for his fresh, sensitive approach to the art form that blends traditional and contemporary elements in his productions.

Lorna Zaccaria will also be joining the master classes as diction coach, bringing in her years of experience as a soprano. Praised for her war, expressive voice and commanding stage presence, she is acclaimed for her interpretation of classic operas.

Completing the lineup of mentors is John Florencio, a répétiteur known for his versatile repertoire and unique ability to merge classical and contemporary styles, making him a sought-after accompanist and musical director.

Selected participants include National Music Competitions for Young Artists (NAMCYA) winners and upcoming opera singers from Viva Voce’s production of La Boheme. Aspiring classical singers, students from leading music schools, universities and conservatories, and opera enthusiasts will have the opportunity to observe the sessions to gain invaluable insights from the maestros and further enrich local opera performances

The second phase of the project will feature performances of La Bohème at the Teatro Orfeo in Taranto, Italy, from 15 to 30 June 2025. This international collaboration aims to strengthen cultural ties and celebrate the rich connection between the Filipino and ltalian communities through the timeless beauty of opera.

In expressing the significance of this collaboration, Mak Kim Maestro Fabio Armiliato shared, “Opera is an art form that transcends borders, and it is in those moments of sharing and learning that wo truly discover its power. In this collaboration, I have been delighted to uncover the exceptional talent of Filipino singers. Their remarkable passion and skill are truly inspiring. It is an honor to work with these gifted young artists, and together, we will breathe new life into Puccini’s music, inspiring both performers and audiences alike.”

In expressing the significance of this interagency collaboration, Progetto Puccini executive producer Irene Marcos-Araneta shared, “Progetto Puccini 2024 represents more than a tribute to a legend’s genius. It is a bold celebration of the rich cultural synergy between the Philippines and Italy. It is affirmation of the country’s commitment to the Filipino musicians.”

Kaye Tinga, president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, added, “We are proud to support this endeavor that brings together world-class maestros to nurture and develop our own talents. Progetto Puccini is a vital step in showcasing Filipino artistry and opera excellence, and we look forward to the many opportunities this collaboration will inspire.”

Progetto Puccini is organized in partnership with different cultural institutions, including the Cultural Center of the Philippines, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the Manila Metropolitan Theater, NAMCYA, the Arturo Toscanini Foundation, and the Filipinas Opera Society Foundation.