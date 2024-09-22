Phl Coastal Cleanup activities yields record volunteers, trash

The Philippines surpassed its previous International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) records over the weekend, as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) led a massive cleanup across 250 coastal sites to raise awareness about plastic pollution's impact on marine life and ecosystems.

This year, 74,075 volunteers from 1,913 organizations participated, a significant increase from last year's 35,000. Volunteers of all ages gathered at beaches, riverbanks, and coastlines, collecting 352,479 kilograms of waste, ranging from plastics to other debris.

“This year marks a significant milestone as the Philippines affirms its commitment to coastal cleanliness and environmental conservation,” said DENR Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo Loyzaga.

The event, themed “Clean Seas for Blue Economy,” not only addressed immediate pollution but also aimed to inspire long-term behavioral changes in waste management, she added.

The collected data will guide future strategies for conservation, waste recovery, and resource utilization. Recyclable materials will be sent to local Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs).

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. earlier pointed to climate change and poor waste disposal practices as contributors to extensive flooding, including damage caused by Typhoon Carina, which led to landslides and over 600,000 evacuations last month.

“We are grateful for the collaboration of local governments, academic institutions, non-government organizations, and most importantly, the passionate volunteers who made this event a resounding success,” Loyzaga pointed out.

Inviting the public to continue their efforts in keeping the Philippines clean and green even beyond the cleanup day, Loyzaga concluded, “by becoming stewards of our ecosystems and natural resources, we can ensure a healthier environment for current and future generations. Together, we can make a meaningful difference in protecting our precious marine environments.”