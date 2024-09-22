OUT OF VIETNAM: VinFast parades its newest offering, `small but terrible’ VF 3
Following its resounding success in Vietnam, VinFast Auto has officially opened pre-orders for the VF 3 in the Philippines. This marks the first time VinFast is launching its stylish mini electric SUV in an international market.
It was launched last 17 September at the K1 Center in Parañaque which was highlighted by test drives of several units by the scores of motoring journalists who attended.
Now until 30 September, customers who reserve the VF 3 will enjoy several attractive incentives and privileges, including a special price of P605,000 (battery subscription) or P705,000 (battery included).
After this period, the prices will revert to the MSRP of P645,000 (battery subscription) and P745,000 (battery included).
Additionally, early VF 3 customers will have the privilege of choosing from nine striking exterior paint colors, including four base colors and five premium options, free of charge. Premium paint colors will cost an additional P20,000 after this period.
Moreover, from 19 to 30 September, for only P40,000, customers can customize their car’s paint beyond the nine available colors. This will be the only time VinFast offers this exclusive privilege for the VF 3.
VinFast is accepting deposits of P5,000 through its official website or at authorized dealerships (refundable under VinFast’s terms).
VF 3 customers who opt for the battery subscription can choose from a flexible list of subscription plans starting at just P2,800 per month, allowing for cost optimization based on travel needs.
The VF 3 boasts a compact design with dimensions of 3,190 mm x 1,679 mm x 1,622 mm and a wheelbase of 2,075 mm, perfectly suited for city roads in the Philippines.
It is equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, providing an impressive ground clearance of 191 mm, allowing for smooth navigation across various terrains.
Despite its small size, the VF 3 is powered by a 32-kW electric motor, providing a maximum torque of 110 Nm.
With an 18.64 kWh lithium-ion battery, the VF 3 can travel up to 210 km on a full charge, fully meeting the needs of city driving. Fast charging from 10 percent to 70 percent in just 36 minutes adds convenience by saving time.
The VF 3 stands out with its youthful and dynamic design, offering nine exterior color options, making it an ideal choice for young individuals to express their personality.
The interior is optimized for four passengers, with foldable rear seats that can expand the cargo space to 285 liters. A large 10-inch infotainment screen ensures that every journey in the VF 3 is enjoyable.
Even as the most affordable model in VinFast’s lineup, the VF 3 comes equipped with a full range of essential features, including safety and driver-assist technologies, providing a smooth and convenient driving experience, even for first-time drivers.
Each VF 3 comes with a portable charger, ensuring peace of mind for customers when it comes to battery concerns.
VinFast offers the best after-sales policies in the market, including a seven-year/160,000 km warranty for the VF 3, an eight-year unlimited mileage battery warranty (for battery purchase), and free maintenance and battery replacement if the battery capacity drops below 70 percent (for battery subscription).
Cao Ngoc Nguyen Duy, chief executive officer of VinFast Philippines, shared: “We are excited to launch the VF 3, which has been very successful in Vietnam, to the Philippine market. We believe this vehicle will bring a fresh wave to the Philippine automotive market and continue VinFast’s success story.”