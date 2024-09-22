OUT OF VIETNAM: VinFast parades its newest offering, `small but terrible’ VF 3

Following its resounding success in Vietnam, VinFast Auto has officially opened pre-orders for the VF 3 in the Philippines. This marks the first time VinFast is launching its stylish mini electric SUV in an international market.

It was launched last 17 September at the K1 Center in Parañaque which was highlighted by test drives of several units by the scores of motoring journalists who attended.

Now until 30 September, customers who reserve the VF 3 will enjoy several attractive incentives and privileges, including a special price of P605,000 (battery subscription) or P705,000 (battery included).

After this period, the prices will revert to the MSRP of P645,000 (battery subscription) and P745,000 (battery included).

Additionally, early VF 3 customers will have the privilege of choosing from nine striking exterior paint colors, including four base colors and five premium options, free of charge. Premium paint colors will cost an additional P20,000 after this period.