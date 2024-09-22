Nothing like family for Pinoys

Schools, churches, and community organizations participate in activities that promote family bonding, from parent-child workshops to community outreach programs. These activities aim to rekindle the traditional Filipino values of “pagmamahal” (love), “paggalang” (respect), and “pagtutulungan” (cooperation). In a society where many parents are forced to work abroad, leaving children to be raised by relatives, Family Week also underscores the importance of bridging emotional gaps through communication and connection. It encourages Filipinos, whether at home or overseas, to strengthen ties and ensure that the family remains a sanctuary of love and support. For family-loving Filipinos, Family Week is more than just an annual celebration; it is a moment to reflect on the vital role of the family unit in shaping the nation’s future. By reaffirming their commitment to family, Filipinos continue to uphold the very essence of their identity.