North Luzon dams remain open

Several dams in northern Luzon continued to release water on Sunday due to heavy rainfall in recent days, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

As of 8 a.m. on Sunday, two gates were open at Ambuklao Dam in Benguet, while one gate was open at Binga Dam and Magat Dam. The reservoir water levels (RWLs) of all three dams had decreased from the previous day, but remained below their normal high-water levels.

PAGASA hydrologist Sonia Serrano assured residents that the water being released from Ambuklao and Binga dams would be channeled to San Roque Dam, which is currently not releasing water due to its low water level.

She also stressed that there was no need for immediate concern as the Magat River could still handle the released water.

“Don’t worry because the water being released will go to the San Roque Dam which is not currently open because its water reservoir is still at a normal level,” Serrano said in a radio interview.

While the gates of other dams in the region remained closed, residents in areas near the affected dams were advised to remain vigilant and monitor updates from local authorities.