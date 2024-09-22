No OFWs hurt in Lebanon blasts

The Philippine government, through its embassy in Lebanon, is urging Filipinos currently residing there to consider leaving the country while commercial flights are still available.

This, as the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said that while Lebanon remains under Alert Level 3 or voluntary repatriation, the Philippine Post was directed to act before the situation worsens.

“We are still on Alert Level 3, voluntary repatriation, but we are preparing as if it was already Alert Level 4,” DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega told DAILY TRIBUNE in a Viber message.

“The Embassy is in touch with the Filipino community to urge them to return to the Philippines at this time,” he added.

Alert Level 4 is raised when there is a large-scale internal conflict or full-blown external attack. Under this alert level, the Philippine government undertakes mandatory evacuation procedures.

So far, according to De Vega, no Filipino nationals have been victimized by the attacks in Lebanon, which is a second home to an estimated 11,000 Filipinos.