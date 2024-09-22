‘No Gain No Love’ spinoff coming to Prime Video

Spice Up Our Love, a two-episode spin-off of No Gain No Love, will stream on Prime Video beginning 3 October.

The story follows Nam Ja-yeon (Han Ji-hyeon), a popular R-rated web novel writer who finds herself as the main character of her web novel. Lee Sang-yi will portray her love interest.

In No Gain No Love, Nam Ja-yeon encounters Bok Gyu-hyun (Lee Sang-yi) when she presses charges against him for writing malicious comments on her web novel. However, in Spice Up Our Love, Nam Ja-yeon ends up turning herself into her web novel’s main character, Seo Yeon-seo, who is a nutritionist at a company called GB Electric. Meanwhile, Bok Gyu-hyun transforms into her male lead character, Kang Ha-jun, the chief executive officer of GB Electric.

The story comically unfolds as Yeon-seo, who is trying to escape from her web novel and return to reality, and Ha-jun, who is single-mindedly devoted to her, continue to pursue her love.

Spice Up Our Love joins thousands of other shows and films available on the Prime Video catalog, such as Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites like La La Land; exclusive entertainment such as LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines, Five Breakups and a Romance, Firefly, Drag Den with Manila Luzon Seasons 1 and 2, Roadkillers, Linlang, Simula sa Gitna, Takeshi’s Castle Philippines, Comedy Island Philippines, Ten Little Mistresses and Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen; Korean titles such as No Gain No Love, Jinny’s Kitchen 2, Marry My Husband, Wedding Impossible and Melting Me Softly.