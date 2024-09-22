Narra smugglers collared

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested seven individuals for the illegal cutting and sale of Narra, a critically endangered tree.

The NBI-CALABARZON identified the suspects as Rose Marie Josue, Artemio Hilario, Nestor Josue Jr., Ronald Torres, Christopher Pascua, Ronnie Pacampara and William Bañez.

They were charged with violating Presidential Decree 705 (Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines) in relation to Article 309 of the Revised Penal Code.

The NBI operation targeted Rheymar Trading Inc. for the illegal cutting, harvesting, possession, sale, distribution and transport of hardwood materials, particularly Narra.

Suspect Rose Marie Josue agreed to deliver more than 1,000 board feet of cut Narra wood for P2,129,000.

However, she was caught in an entrapment operation after receiving marked money from a poseur-buyer.

The NBI turned over the confiscated Narra wood to authorities.