Maynilad taps wastewater treatment sludge for energy

The Department of Science and Technology (DoST) is supporting Maynilad Water Services Inc.’s (Maynilad) program to convert sludge left from its wastewater treatment process into energy and use it to power its plants.

DoST “balik scientist” Dr. Mario Rebosura Jr. recently finished a six-month workshop on biosolids conversion into biogas thru anaerobic digestion technology for Maynilad employees under a partnership on exploring waste-to-energy solutions. Biosolids or sludge is an organic byproduct of Maynilad’s wastewater treatment process.

The water concessionaire for western Metro Manila is participating in the DoST’s “Balik Scientist Program,” which involves tapping the expertise of returning Filipino scientists to help assess and pilot technologies. It is the first water utility to participate in the government initiative aimed at enhancing the development of various sectors, including health research and development.

“As part of our commitment to environmental stewardship, Maynilad constantly seeks ways to reduce waste and promote circular economy principles. This partnership with the DoST allowed us to address the challenge of biosolid disposal while tapping into renewable energy solutions, which can benefit both our operations and the environment,” said Maynilad president and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

“We are excited about the potential of this project to contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals. This collaboration with Maynilad underscores the critical role of science in overcoming key challenges in the water sector. Indeed, through science and technology, we can provide solutions and open opportunities for the Filipino people,” said DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.