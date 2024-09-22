Marcos spends weekend at home with family; skips Singapore Grand Prix

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had a quiet weekend at home in the Philippines, according to the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

On Sunday, PCO acting Secretary Cesar Chavez responded to questions of Palace reporters whether Marcos attended the Singapore F1 Grand Prix or not.

“He did not go to Singapore,” he said in a message.

Chavez added that the President spent the weekend at home with his family, shot his weekly vlog, and reviewed and signed some documents.

Marcos, who is an avid fan of the sporting event, attended the Singapore Grand Prix twice since the start of his presidency. The first one in 2022, and the second one in 2023, upon the invitation of then Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.

During his official trip to Singapore in 2023, he discussed priority policies and programs before economic managers and business leaders in the 10th Asian Conference as well as receiving an investment pledge of P11 billion from a Singapore-based technology company. In the same period, Marcos received backlash for attending the Formula One event amid economic crisis in the country.

In 2022, the Chief Executive had just concluded his six-day visit to New York when he flew to Singapore for the racing event. During that time, thousands of Filipinos remained displaced brought about by a recent typhoon.