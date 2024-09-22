Man arrested over illegal firearms

Patrolling night duty police officers from Manila Police District-Police Station 4 (MPD-PS 4) Sampaloc arrested a man who was creating noise and carrying an unlicensed firearm Friday night.

Police identified the suspect as DJ Bactalan alias Dagul, a resident of Pasig City, who was nabbed by authorities last 20 September along Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard corner Altura Street in Sampaloc, Manila.

Based on the report, when patrolling police were approached by a concerned citizen about a male person allegedly armed with a firearm creating trouble along Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard.

Following the tip, the officers headed to the alluded place to verify the incident and upon confirmation, officers observed the suspect brandishing a firearm and creating trouble, thereby causing panic among passers-by and residents thereat.

However, upon sensing the presence of the officers, the suspect attempted to flee but was apprehended. During the arrest, a .38 caliber firearm was found to be undocumented.

Charges for Alarm and Scandal and Violation of RA 10591 (Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013) will be filed against the suspect at the Manila City Prosecutors Office while he is under detention at the MPD-PS 4 station.