Malabon, Valenzuela inaugurate new pumping stations

The local gove rnments of Malabon and Valenzuela have launched new pumping stations to improve flood control in the cities.

In Malabon, the Sto. Rosario II and Dulong Adante Pumping Stations were launched in Barangays Baritan and Tañong, respectively.

Both stations have a pumping capacity of 0.3 cubic meters per second and can operate every six hours.

The Baritan-based station is expected to benefit at least 1,000 residents, while the Dulong Abante station can assist 500 residents.

Malabon City Mayor Jeannie Sandoval urged residents to maintain the cleanliness of waterways to prevent blockages that could hinder the performance of the pumping stations.

Over at Valenzuela, the Veinte Reales-Lingunan Mega Pumping Station was also launched, which is expected to reduce flooding in the barangays of Veinte Reales, Lingunan and Luis Francisco Subdivision.