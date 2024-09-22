Magnolia, Converge dispute quarters third seed

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

5 p.m. — Magnolia vs Converge

7:30 p.m. — Rain or Shine vs Blackwater

Magnolia gets to test its new import Rayvonte Rice ahead of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Governors’ Cup playoffs.

And what better way to gauge the replacement for injured Shabazz Muhammad than in a game that will decide if the Hotshots will be in a favorable pairing in the crossover best-of-five quarterfinals.

Magnolia meets streaking Converge with the No. 3 seed in Group A at stake today at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

All eyes will be on the 32-year-old Rice, a product of University of Illinois, when the Hotshots and FiberXers square off at 5 p.m.

Rice arrived on Saturday as Magnolia’s third import after Muhammad, who took over original reinforcement Glenn Robinson III, sustained a knee injury in the team’s 82-84 loss to defending champion TNT last 17 September.

Muhammad missed the Hotshots’ 110-94 rout of NorthPort last Friday which completed the quarters cast in the group.

Magnolia and Converge are tied with 5-4 win-loss records behind top seed Tropang Giga and No. 2 Meralco.

Hotshots head coach Chito Victolero braces for a grind-it-out match and will treat the game as if they are already playing in the playoffs.

“They want to finish strong. We want to finish strong. It’s a good test for us going into the playoffs,” he said.

Repeating over the FiberXers Magnolia beat, 105-93, in the first won’t be easy especially with Converge running on a franchise-best three-game winning streak.

“Converge is playing great right now. I think they have a three-game winning streak. Hopefully, we’ll come prepared and battle hard for the No. 3 position,” Victolero added.

Rice, who has seen action in the National Basketball Association (NBA) G-League as well as stints in Italy, France, Iran, Russia, Israel, Greece, Canada, Taiwan and Japan, will have his hands full against Converge’s Jalen Jones.

Jones will be on his second game with the FiberXers as the replacement for injured Scotty Hopson and will be more familiar with his teammates compared to the debuting Rice, who last suited up for the Liaoning Flying Leopards in the Basketball Champions League Asia, where he averaged 17 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists while shooting 35.3 percent from deep.

Jones teamed up with Alec Stockton in downing the Bolts, 105-97, last 17 September.

The winner draws the second seed from the other pool, which would either be San Miguel Beer or Barangay Ginebra San Miguel. The losing side, on the other hand, gets the No. 1 seed from the opposite section, either Rain or Shine or Ginebra.

Meanwhile, the Elasto Painters shoot for the top seeding in Group B against Blackwater at 7:30 p.m.

Rain or Shine holds a 7-2 card on top of the standings while the Bossing carry a 4-5 slate seeking to claim the last quarters seat.

While the Elasto Painters are just working on securing the No. 1 position, Blackwater is hoping to hurdle its last assignment and hopes luck will be on its side.

The Bossing beat San Miguel, 111-94, last Saturday to keep their quarters hopes alive.

Aside from pulling an upset over Rain or Shine, Blackwater will also need to pray NLEX (4-5) loses to Ginebra in their game as of press time in order to proceed into the next round.

A tie between the Bossing and Road Warriors at the end of the elims will hand the last quarters seat to NLEX due to better point differential.