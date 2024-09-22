Ludovice, 3 others joining BWB camp

Former FIBA U16 top gunner Joaquin Ludovice and three female shooters have been invited to take part in the Basketball Without Borders training camp in Perth, Australia.

Their selection immediately earned praise from the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), which immediately released a statement commending Ludovice as well as Ava Fajardo, Sophia Canindo and Ariel de la O for their inclusion in one of the biggest camps organized by no less than the National Basketball Association (NBA), the WNBA, and the International Basketball Association (FIBA).

Fajardo, Candido and De la O were part of the Gilas Women squad that won the FIBA U16 Asia Cup Division B in Jordan last year while Ludovice was a key figure in the Gilas Youth’s fourth-place finish in the FIBA U16 Asia Cup in Doha that earned a ticket to the 2024 FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup in Turkey.

“Congratulations to Ava Fajardo, Sophia Canindo, Ariel de la O and Joaquin Ludovice of Batang Gilas for being chosen to participate in the NBA Basketball Without Borders being held at Warwick Stadium in Perth, Australia,” the federation posted on its social media page.

“The event will bring together young players from across Asia-Pacific to learn directly from former and current NBA, WNBA and FIBA players.”

Notable NBA stars like Deandre Ayton, RJ Barrett, Rui Hachimura, Bennedict Mathurin and Jamal Murray joined the Basketball Without Borders camp before making it big professionally.

Even Gilas Pilipinas stars Kai Sotto and AJ Edu participated in this camp during their formative years before becoming key figures in the national team.

Andy Gemao, who led Letran College to the Season 98 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association juniors basketball title, joined the Basketball Without Borders camp in 2023 and 2024.