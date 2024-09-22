LET’S FIESTA, CARNIVAL IS HERE: Kia unveils newest iteration of its first-class MPV

A new era of luxury and innovation has dawned upon us. The New Kia Carnival has arrived, promising to redefine the first-class experience with cutting-edge technology and elegance.
ACMobility, the official distributor of Kia Philippines, launched the latest iteration which enhances one of the most iconic names in the automotive industry.
It blends opulent comfort and bold design to set a new benchmark in the premium MPV category. The new Carnival promises an exceptional driving experience that merges sophistication with practicality.
“As we unveil the new Kia Carnival in the Philippines, we proudly honor a legacy that fuses heritage with innovation,” said Brian Buendia, chief operating officer of Kia Philippines.
“As the longest active nameplate in the Kia Philippines lineup, the Carnival symbolizes family and adventure, and our latest model melds this heritage with unrivaled comfort and state-of-the-art safety and technology. We are excited to remain a part of our customers’ journeys.”
The new Kia Carnival is meticulously engineered to elevate family travel, catering specifically to modern executives and family-oriented individuals. With unmatched versatility and advanced safety features, it embodies the essence of sophistication and practicality.
Its spacious interior is thoughtfully designed for both comfort and convenience, ensuring that every journey is as luxurious as it is enjoyable.
The new Carnival redefines everyday travel, perfectly delivering an “Everyday First Class” experience for Filipinos and positioning it as the ultimate choice for discerning individuals who appreciate the finest in style and functionality.
This commitment to quality is further reflected in Kia’s new brand image and styling, as seen in models like the Kia Seltos and Kia Sonet. As Kia continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the new Carnival stands as a testament to the brand’s dedication to automotive excellence.
The new Kia Carnival immediately makes a striking impression with its contemporary and commanding design. The redefined “Tiger Nose Grille” adds to its strong, sophisticated presence.
The front fascia features unique vertical lamps and the captivating “Star Map Daytime Running Lights” for enhanced visibility and a signature identity.
The multi-faced reflector-type LED headlights ensure impeccable illumination while the rear of the vehicle is further refined with “Star Map” graphic rear LED lighting and a newly designed rear skid plate, blending luxury with functionality.
The SX variant further enhances its premium presence with its unique 19-inch two-tone alloy wheel design adding an extra touch of elegance and functionality.
Step inside the new Kia Carnival to experience a sanctuary of luxury and advanced technology. The cabin showcases dual sunroofs to provide a spacious ambiance.
A best-in-class 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display instrument cluster presents to the driver relevant vehicle information through a selection of customizable themes.
The new Kia Carnival is available in two variants: The 2.2 EX Diesel AT, priced at P2,888,000, and the 2.2 SX Diesel AT, priced at P3,368,000. Both variants come in Aurora Black Pearl and Snow White Pearl colors, with the SX variant will be available with a special Ceramic Silver color.