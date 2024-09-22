LET’S FIESTA, CARNIVAL IS HERE: Kia unveils newest iteration of its first-class MPV

A new era of luxury and innovation has dawned upon us. The New Kia Carnival has arrived, promising to redefine the first-class experience with cutting-edge technology and elegance.

ACMobility, the official distributor of Kia Philippines, launched the latest iteration which enhances one of the most iconic names in the automotive industry.

It blends opulent comfort and bold design to set a new benchmark in the premium MPV category. The new Carnival promises an exceptional driving experience that merges sophistication with practicality.

“As we unveil the new Kia Carnival in the Philippines, we proudly honor a legacy that fuses heritage with innovation,” said Brian Buendia, chief operating officer of Kia Philippines.

“As the longest active nameplate in the Kia Philippines lineup, the Carnival symbolizes family and adventure, and our latest model melds this heritage with unrivaled comfort and state-of-the-art safety and technology. We are excited to remain a part of our customers’ journeys.”