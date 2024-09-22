Knights send Blazers crashing

Kevin Santos sank the biggest basket of the game for Letran College.

It was his lone made field goal but it was the most important one as the Knights completed a come-from-behind upset win over College of Saint Benilde, 71-69, in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 100 men’s basketball tournament Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Santos knocked down the go-ahead bank-shot jumper off a Nathaniel Montecillo dish with 14 seconds remaining in the game.

He capped his memorable outing with a defensive gem, forcing Tony Ynot to pass off his three-point attempt to Jose Eusebio, whose trey rattled out as Joseph Nunag secured the defensive rebound.

The Knights improved to a 3-2 win-loss record and snapped a two-game head-to-head skid against the Blazers, who saw their four-game win streak halted.

“I think this game will be a huge factor for him. I can see him work harder in training and I look forward to him in the upcoming games,” Knights coach Allen Ricardo said about Santos.

Deo Cuajao led Letran with 20 points while rookie Jimboy Estrada dropped 17 markers.

Saint Benilde despite then loss remained on top with a 4-1 card.

Ynot had 15 points to pace the Blazers.

In the first game, Arellano University barged in the win column after eking out an 87-73 victory over San Sebastian College.

Jeadan Ongotan erupted for 21 points while Lorenz Capulong had a double-double effort of 12 points and 10 rebounds as the Chiefs arrested a four-game slide.