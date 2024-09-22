Kanlaon seismic activity up

Kanlaon Volcano in the Negros Island had increased seismic activity over the past 24 hours, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In an advisory, the seismology bureau reported 55 volcanic earthquakes occurring in Kanlaon from Saturday midnight to Sunday midnight — higher than the previous day’s 24 volcanic tremors.

On Saturday, it spewed a total of 10,449 tons of sulfur dioxide.

A voluminous emission of a plume reaching 800 meters tall was also noted, drifting north, while its edifice is observed to be inflated.

Alert Level 2 is hoisted in Kanlaon due to its increasing unrest. This level indicates current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to further explosive eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruptions.

Entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and aircraft flying close to the volcano's summit remains restricted.

The public is warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.