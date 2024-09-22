Hyun-bin’s ‘wax twin’ featured at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong

Korean superstar Hyun-bin’s wax figure is the newest attraction of Madame Tussauds Hong Kong. This is his second wax figure; the first was launched in 2023 in Madame Tussauds Singapore.

“As the world’s largest collection of Korean celebrity wax figures, Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has always tried to embrace the growing popularity of Korean pop culture and enhance our position as a must-visit destination for K-Pop fans and cultural enthusiasts. Through the partnership with the Korean Cultural Center, we will now also be able to bring more ever-evolving and trendy elements to visitors, and elevate their overall experience,” Wade Chang, general manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, said.

The museum also has wax figures of Korean stars Si-won Choi, Kim Soo-Hyun, Lee Jong-Suk, Suzy Bae and Yim Siwan.

Hyun Bin’s illustrious career spans over two decades. He is famous for his roles in the K-dramas My Lovely Sam Soon and Secret Garden.

In 2019, he shot to global fame after making hearts swoon as Ri Jeong-hyeok in Crash Landing on You, one of the highest-rated shows in Korean cable TV history. His portrayal also won him several awards including the Baeksang Arts Awards for Most Popular Actor and the Grand Prize at the APAN Star Awards.

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong has launched a giveaway contest that encourages fans to reenact their own K-drama moment with Hyun Bin’s wax figure. The video needs to be shared on social media. Winning participants will be given a pair of round-trip tickets to South Korea, sponsored by Hong Kong Airlines.