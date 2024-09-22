Honda Winner Xperience spirit lives on in Cebu

With the success of the Winner Xperience Ride in Davao, the champion spirit lives on as Honda Philippines, the No. 1 motorcycle manufacturer in the country takes the Winner Xperience Ride this time at the Queen City of the South, Cebu City.

Taking part in this event were Honda motorcycle enthusiasts from dealers, media, to motorcycle content creators, all attendees were able to test ride the all-new Winner X, a premiere sports cub model considered a favorite for its sports styling, powerful engine, and advanced features.

In this event, all attendees were able to enjoy a total of three lapses of the Winner X, conducted by the professional Honda Safety Driving Center (HSDC) team at the KartZone, Cebu.

The event also highlights its complete display of Winner X, considered as one of HPI’s hottest and most prized models. A truly stand out for its muscular features, its three variants Standard, ABS Premium and ABS Racing all reputed to be one of the best models of its era.

The Cebuanos’ love for the motorcycle was matched with the Winner X’s superior feature.