Honda churns out electrified cars, motorcycles

Honda has always embraced the “The Power of Dreams” mantra to innovate and make a difference in the community.

But from now on, the global brand slogan will be “The Power of Dreams — How We Move You.”

This reflects Honda’s mission of continuously making solutions that offer people the joy and freedom of mobility from the present to the future.

To attain its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2050, Honda recently announced its exciting lineup of electrification projects in the Philippines.

These products include a new e:HEV model from Honda Cars, the first BEV from Honda Motorcycles, and a new generation of power products. These new and upcoming models signify Honda’s commitment to carbon neutrality in the Philippines.

Honda is also reaffirming its commitment to expanding its electric vehicle portfolio. The Honda 0 Series will spearhead the automotive division’s efforts with a target launch year of 2026 worldwide. The Honda 0 Series will eventually grow into a wide and diversified range of vehicles that will suit various needs.

Honda Cars Philippines Inc. (HCPI) is proud to expand its hybrid electric vehicle range with the introduction of its latest electrified model, the New Honda Civic RS e:HEV.

The New Honda Civic RS e:HEV represents the next chapter of HCPI by further expanding its hybrid electric vehicle lineup. Featuring a new exterior design and leading-edge technologies, this model redefines the iconic sedan in the age of electrification and connectivity.

It also boasts the latest generation of Honda Connect, now with more features that allow the owners more interaction with their vehicles via a smartphone app.

Google Automotive Services is also new to the Honda Civic, allowing for more personalization and letting its owners add more applications that are useful and relevant in their everyday lives.

Honda Sensing has also been given a significant update for enhanced detection for all road users, as Honda swears by its global slogan, “Safety for Everyone.”

“The New Honda Civic RS e:HEV truly blends performance and efficiency with features that reinforce Honda in the field of leading-edge technologies in connectivity and safety. It has the power to give its driver confidence in every journey with less environmental impact,” HCPI president Rie Miyake said.