Highlands Ladies Cup set next month

The Highland Ladies Cup reeling off 5 October at Midlands and Lucky 9 courses of Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club will serve not just a showcase of golfing talent but a vehicle aimed to making a positive impact on the community.

The 18-hole tournament will not only bring together top golfers for an exciting day of competition but will also serve as a platform for raising funds to support charitable causes, with part of the proceeds going to Boys & Girls Town in Silang, Cavite.

This foundation focuses on providing entrepreneurial education to school-age children, equipping them with skills to tackle future challenges.

This year’s Highlands Ladies Cup reflects the tournament’s core values, blending the spirit of competition with a deep commitment to social responsibility.

Major sponsors, including W Group Inc. and Willy Ocier/Jim Weaver (Diamond sponsors), as well as Rexona, which is providing P190,000 worth of products, and Agrikultura, are also a providing a helping hand.

The tournament will fire off at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start and will follow the System 36 scoring format, ensuring fair and thrilling play.

Registration fees are set at P5,000 for members and P6,000 for non-members, which cover green fees, cart sharing, meals and the chance to win grand raffle prizes.

Tagaytay Midlands Golf Club
Highland Ladies Cup

