Here comes the Sunra

Sunra, a listed company mainly specializing in design, R&D, manufacturing and sales of electric vehicles, proudly celebrated the grand opening of its BGC showroom on 13 September.

Located at Shop 5, Philplans Corporate Center, Taguig, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) the new showroom marks a pivotal step in Sunra’s mission to bring innovative, eco-friendly transportation solutions to the Philippines.

The grand opening event was attended by key executives, industry partners, media and electric vehicle enthusiasts. The showroom will serve as a hub for Filipino commuters looking to transition to electric-powered two-wheelers.

The Sunra BGC showroom offers an interactive experience for customers, complete with product displays and a free test ride.

Highlighted models, including the Miku Super and Robo-S, were showcased during the event, drawing attention for their sleek design, powerful performance and eco-friendly technology.

The new showroom not only provides a physical space for customers to explore and purchase electric vehicles but also strengthens Sunra’s presence in the region as a key player in the growing electric vehicle industry.

Sunra BGC’s opening is timely as the Philippine government continues to push for green solutions in public and private transportation.

The company’s innovative electric motorcycles are designed to meet the evolving needs of urban dwellers while supporting the country’s drive towards reducing emissions and promoting cleaner energy.

Sunra Philippines is exclusively distributed by VST ECS Phils Inc. — a leading ICT distributor in the country.