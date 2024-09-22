Go solidifies PDP Laban commitment

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go expressed his gratitude and reaffirmed his commitment to public service as he accepted the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino Lakas ng Bayan (PDP Laban) endorsement for the 2025 senatorial elections during the party’s National Assembly held in Davao City recently.

Alongside fellow Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and veteran actor Philip Salvador, Go was officially nominated by the party to run in the upcoming senatorial elections. The party then created a special committee to vet other possible senatorial bets they would support for the 2025 midterm elections.

During the assembly, Go stressed his deep appreciation for the Dutertes and their longstanding positive influence on his career in public service. He reaffirmed his principle of “tapang at malasakit,” which he described as the continuation of former President Rodrigo Duterte’s legacy.

Go also thanked the Duterte family and PDP officials for their steadfast commitment to public service as he also stressed the importance of maintaining honest governance, noting that it is a fundamental aspect of the Duterte brand of leadership.

Looking ahead to the 2025 midterm polls, Go called on the Filipino people to choose their leaders well and vote wisely for the betterment of the future generation as he remains hopeful and optimistic about the future, assuring the public that he would continue to serve to the best of his abilities and will not waste any opportunity given to him to be of service to others.