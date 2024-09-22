Gigi De Lana and band return to U.S. for tour

After their sold-out Rated Gigi: World Tour earlier this year, Gigi De Lana and the Gigi Vibes band are gearing up for another series of shows.

Fresh from their sold-out tour in Australia presented by Red Events and Entertainment, Gigi and the Gigi Vibes are heading back to the US to perform for audiences who cannot get enough of their music. Last April, they staged eight jam-packed shows in Washington, Hawaii, Chicago, San Diego, New York, Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

For the Rated Gigi 2.0 tour, Gigi and the Gigi Vibes will be heading to these cities on the following dates: 4 October at Honolulu, Hawaii’s Filcom Center, 11 October at Washington DC’s Cramton University, 12 October at Houston, Texas’ Immanuel Center, 19 October at Tampa, Florida’s Bayanihan Arts and Events Center, 25 October at Fresno, California’s Golden Palace Event Center, 27 October at Santa Barbara, California’s Lobero Theatre 31 October at Montclair, California’s The Canyon, 2 November at Temecula, California’s Pechanga Resort Casino, 3 November at Phoenix, Arizona’s St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 8 November at Las Vegas, Nevada’s Sahara Hotel, 9 November at Arlington, Washington 15 November at Jersey City, New Jersey’s Margaret William Theatre, 17 November at Mauwi, Hawaii’s Binhi At Ani and 23 November at Guam’s Veritas Hall, Dominican Catholic School.

Fans can expect Gigi and the Gigi Vibes to dish out their hits “Sakalam” and “O Bakit Ba” again. Their wildly-popular covers of “Through the Fire,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” and “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” have also become concert staples due to popular demand.

Their previous tour Rated Gigi: World Tour, which was directed by Marvin Caldito of Stagenova Entertainment Production, also had a Canadian leg, with sold-out shows in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary. For the Australian leg, the band rocked out Sydney, Perth, Melbourne and Brisbane to fully packed crowds.

The Gigi Vibes Band consists of Gigi De Lana (vocalist), Jon Cruz (musical director/keyboardist), Oyus Traquena (guitarist), Jake Manalo (bassist), and Romeo Marquez (drummer).

Gigi De Lana and the Gigi Vibes Band first caught the public’s attention when their rendition of Roselle Nava’s “Bakit Nga Ba Mahal Kita” went viral online during the pandemic. Their covers of “Through the Fire,” “Saving All My Love for You,” “If Ever You’re in My Arms Again,” and more drew in more listeners and gave the group a solid fanbase all over the world.

Since then, Gigi and the Gigi Vibes Band have staged shows in various venues in the metro, provinces, and other countries where they have consistently played to sold-out crowds.

In 2021, Gigi made her acting debut in the series Hello, Heart, starring opposite leading man Gerald Anderson.