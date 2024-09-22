Get a chance to win 5G smartphones and more on Smart App’s 9.19 amazing anniversary promo

Here’s your chance to win a 5G smartphone and other exciting instant prizes as mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is celebrating the anniversary of the Smart App from Sept. 19 to 22, 2024.

Unveiled in September 2020, the Smart App has been the go-to app of Smart Prepaid and Smart Postpaid subscribers as it offers a simple, easy, and rewarding experience for customers to manage their digital activities through convenient features such as checking of account details, monitoring data usage and promo consumption, convenient reloading and registering to the latest offers, paying bills, and redeeming app-exclusive rewards and perks, among others.

In line with its commitment to deliver “5G For All” to more Filipinos and give back to Smart App users across the country, Smart is giving away nineteen (19) Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G and five (5) HONOR 200 5G smartphones, points, data freebies, lifestyle vouchers from Viu and Food Panda, and more in an exciting ‘Scratch and Win’ game on the app.

Recently launched as part of Smart’s 5G for All campaign, the Smart ZTE Blade A75 5G is a highly-capable 5G device in Diamond Black colorway sporting a 6.6-inch 120Hz HD+ display, 50MP main camera with Bokeh and LED flash with Super Night Mode. It has 4GB RAM plus 4GB Extended RAM for a total of 8GB Dynamic RAM) and 128GB internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with USB-C 10W charger.

On the other hand, the HONOR 200 5G has a 6.7-display with FHD+ 2664x1200 with aspect ratio of 19.98:9 with Triple Rear Camera, 50MP Wide Camera & Telephoto with 3840x2160 pixels of Video Resolution, and digital zoom Focus Mode in Amoled and screen Aluminosilicate glass finish.

To join and test your luck, simply log into the Smart App, tap the ‘Scratch and Win Now’ button to see if you get three matching tiles on the virtual scratch card bearing an instant prize – it’s that easy!

Every user gets one scratch card per day on the Smart App throughout the promo period. After winning, the user will be redirected to the rewards page to claim the prize.

“With this exciting anniversary promo, we’re making good on our promise to make the Smart App experience truly simple, easy, and rewarding for all our subscribers,” said Kristine A. Go, Senior Vice President for Smart Consumer Wireless Business. “This also allows us to take another step toward our ‘5G For All’ goal of empowering our customers with a 5G-enabled digital life,” added Go.

The Smart App is powered by Smart, which has been recognized for delivering the Philippines’ Best 5G Coverage Experience by network analytics firm Opensignal.

Download the Smart App on Google Play or the App Store now! For more updates on Smart App’s anniversary celebration, make sure to follow Smart’s official accounts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, X, and YouTube.