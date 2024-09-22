Free solar lights installation training

Twenty-five Hanunuo tribespeople recently completed training on photovoltaic system installation in Occidental Mindoro, provincial board member Alex Robles del Valle said in a Facebook post. Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) trainers provided the free training to give the indigenous people so-called green jobs.

PV system installation training is conducted at the local Tesda training center. Trainees earn a national certificate as a solar technician after 311 hours of training, according to a course brochure.

The course teaches how to check if PV components and materials are compliant, installation and commissioning of PV systems and preparing documentation for solar panels installation.

Anyone can learn to harness the sun’s energy by installing solar panels and becoming part of the green energy revolution. Those interested can simply apply as trainee with Tesda and submit documentary requirements.