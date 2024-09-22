GLOBAL GOALS

Free solar lights installation training

Trainees earn a national certification as solar technician after completing the course.
Trainees earn a national certification as solar technician after completing the course. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF TESDA
Published on

Twenty-five Hanunuo tribespeople recently completed training on photovoltaic system installation in Occidental Mindoro, provincial board member Alex Robles del Valle said in a Facebook post. Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) trainers provided the free training to give the indigenous people so-called green jobs.

PV system installation training is conducted at the local Tesda training center. Trainees earn a national certificate as a solar technician after 311 hours of training, according to a course brochure.

The course teaches how to check if PV components and materials are compliant, installation and commissioning of PV systems and preparing documentation for solar panels installation.

Anyone can learn to harness the sun’s energy by installing solar panels and becoming part of the green energy revolution. Those interested can simply apply as trainee with Tesda and submit documentary requirements.

Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda)

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph