FPIP Plaza to rise in Batangas

The First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) Plaza has recently broken ground inside a nearly 600-hectare space in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, which is expected to provide substantial revenues to Batangas coffers and jobs for Batangas locals once completed.

The FPIP Plaza — a 15,000-square meter space that will house various retail establishments, restaurants, service centers, corporate offices, and government offices — broke ground on 10 September 2024, which aimed at creating a more convenient and elevated experience for FPIP locator employees, visitors, and the local community.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, FPIP Chief Commercial Officer Jose Valentin “Joval” Pantangco said, “FPIP Plaza is a testament to our desire to create something that is for the community, employees, and locators of FPIP, and even more importantly, the whole of Sto. Tomas and Tanauan, and barangays nearby will have an opportunity to gather and connect.”

FPIP Plaza, located at FPIP’s Gate 1, also aims to open doors for more employment opportunities, adding to the more than 70,000 employees working at FPIP.

“It will continue to support the mission of FPIP — to create jobs, strengthen industry, and modernize the two cities of Sto. Tomas and Tanauan, and make Batangas as the prime industrial corridor of the Philippines,” Pantangco added.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by FPIP’s Pantangco, along with Batangas 3rd District Congresswoman Maitet Collantes; AnaKalusugan Partylist Representative Congressman Ray Reyes; and Santo Tomas Mayor Arth Jhun Marasigan, represented by former Vice Mayor Abet Marasigan.

The symbolic laying of the capsule was participated by other FPIP officers, including Senior SVP for Construction Management Group Alexander Roque, Corporate Planning and Sustainability head Manuel Lizardo Jr., Commercial Properties Group head Alberto Cailao, Senior Business Development Manager May Abalos, and Business Development officer Krisha Mendoza.

Also gracing the groundbreaking ceremony were Batangas Vice Governor Jose Antonio “Mark” Leviste II; Batangas board members Alfredo Corona and Rodolfo Balba; Vice Mayor Catherine Jaurique-Perez, represented by Councilors Adrian Carpio, Raque Maloles-Salazar, Ladislao Malijan, Angel Faye Parra, and Secretary Monette Trinidad; Sto. Tomas department heads led by City Administrator, Engr. Binoy Medalla; and Barangay Chairman Dennis Austria.

Congresswoman Collantes recognized how the new FPIP Plaza can help boost businesses and aid customers, “I can already see the impending growth of the local economy, the creation of even more work opportunities, the flourishing of surrounding businesses, the placement of more investments, and the strengthening of the position of FPIP and its partners.”

Congressman Reyes underscored the significance of how having state-of-the-art facilities can help elevate the quality of life of Batanguenos and create a more vibrant economy, “FPIP Plaza will introduce modern facilities and amenities that will enhance the everyday experience of our residents, locators, and their employees. From improved access to services, vibrant public spaces to social interaction, FPIP Plaza will become a vital part of the community standard.”

FPIP is a PEZA-registered economic zone that is home to over 150 world-class locators, including Collins Aerospace, Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata Inc., and Dyson.

FPIP has partnered with construction firm First Balfour and architectural firm Aidea to develop the FPIP Plaza. It is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026.