FPIP eyes Batangas community center

The Lopez family-led First Philippine Industrial Park (FPIP) has recently broken ground on a three-story mixed-use hub inside its nearly 600-hectare space in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, providing substantial revenues to Batangas coffers and jobs for Batangas locals.

Last 10 September 2024, FPIP Plaza, a 15,000-square meter space that will house various retail establishments, restaurants, service centers, corporate offices, and government offices upon its completion — broke ground, aimed at creating a more convenient and elevated experience for FPIP locator employees, visitors, and the local community.

Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, FPIP chief commercial officer Jose Valentin “Joval” Pantangco said, “FPIP Plaza is a testament to our desire to create something that is for the community, employees, and locators of FPIP, and even more importantly, the whole of Sto. Tomas and Tanauan, and barangays nearby will have an opportunity to gather and connect.”

FPIP Plaza, located at FPIP’s Gate 1, also aims to open doors for more employment opportunities, adding to the over 70,000 employees working at FPIP.

Jobs, industrial dev’t

“It will continue to support the mission of FPIP — to create jobs, strengthen industry, and modernize the two cities of Sto. Tomas and Tanauan, and make Batangas as the prime industrial corridor of the Philippines,” Pantangco added.

The groundbreaking ceremony was led by FPIP’s Pantangco, Batangas 3rd District Congresswoman Maitet Collantes; AnaKalusugan Partylist Representative Congressman Ray Reyes; and Santo Tomas Mayor Arth Jhun Marasigan, represented by former Vice Mayor Abet Marasigan.

The symbolic laying of the capsule was participated by other FPIP officers, including senior SVP for Construction Management Group Alexander Roque, Corporate Planning and Sustainability head Manuel Lizardo Jr., Commercial Properties Group head Alberto Cailao, senior Business Development manager May Abalos, and Business Development officer Krisha Mendoza.